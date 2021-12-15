10-year-old among 3 found dead in New Washermenpet, suicide note retrieved

Chennai :

The note is believed to have been penned by Sivaji (43) a tailor. While Sivaji was found hanging in the house, his wife and son were found lying dead on the bed.





Sivaji's mother-in-law who lives nearby found all three of them dead and alerted the police. Their bodies were retrieved and sent for postmortem examination.





Police said that it is not clear if Sivaji's wife and son consumed poison or were they killed by Sivaji before the latter ended his life by suicide.





A case has been registered and further investigation is on.