Ex-panchayat president issues fake tax receipts

Chennai :

The accused, VS Thannasi, is the former president of Vellankoil village panchayat in Gobichettipalayam, Erode. He was elected president for three consecutive terms between 2001 and 2016.





During 2004-05, in Vellankoil panchayat, overhead water tanks with bore well under Swajaldhara Scheme were constructed and separate water connections were given to houses under this scheme by collecting funds from them and water was supplied to them from the distribution pipes, noted the DVAC FIR. The operation, maintenance and management cost of the supply was to be managed by the village water supply and sanitation committee. It was the duty of the village water supply and sanitation committee headed by the village panchayat to mobilise funds through levy and collection of user charges for the operation and maintenance of the scheme.





As most had not paid water taxes for years, the accused collected pending taxes up to 2014-15 during the camps arranged from in July 2014. Private individuals were deputed to collect the amount during the camp.





The water tax receipts, deposit receipts public contribution receipts and water tax monthly collection card were fraudulently printed individually by the accused.





During the camp, the accused collected Rs 7. 64 lakh as tax from 488 persons, which was not deposited in the Velankoll Village Water and Sanitation Scheme savings account.





Further, he collected Rs 1.6 lakh as a deposit amount for separate household water pipeline from 160 persons, which was not deposited in the government bank account.