‘College serves unhygienic food’

Chennai :

In a complaint, to the principal of Dharmamurthi Rao Bahadur Calavala Cunnan Chetty’s Hindu College, students alleged that the food has worms and insects.





They also alleged that the management was allegedly favouring the contractor of the catering service and did not look into the issue, who had lodged oral complaints several times.





While the management did not respond to queries, an employee of the college said that an enquiry has been launched.





A senior official from the school education department said that if a complaint reaches the government, an enquiry will be held.