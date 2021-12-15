Juvenile among two held for stealing phones at Kilpauk Gardens

Chennai :

Among the victims, R Janakiraman, of Tiruvannamalai, found his phone missing in the wee hours of Monday and lodged a complaint at the TP Chathiram police station. With the help of CCTV footage from the neighbourhood, the police secured the suspects, including a 17-year-old boy.





The main accused was identified as S Muthu (22), of Kilpauk. Four stolen phones were seized from him before he was remanded. The juvenile, who already has a two-wheeler theft case pending against him, was sent to a correctional home.





Delivery agent held for snatching chain





The Anna Nagar police arrested a 26-year-old man for snatching one sovereign from a woman pedestrian. The incident happened on the night of December 7 when the victim, Bhuvaneshwari, was returning home from work.





The Anna Nagar police identified the suspect with the help of CCTV footage and secured him. He was identified as Yogesh (29) of Ayanavaram, a food delivery executive. He was remanded in judicial custody.





Woman robbed of phone





A bike-borne duo snatched a phone from a woman in West Mamabalam on Monday night.





The victim, Nandini of the same locality was walking by the Arya Gowda Road when the incident happened. The Ashok Nagar police have registered a case and launched a hunt for the suspects.