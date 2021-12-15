WRD to release water from lakes till monsoon ends

Chennai :

“Even though the rains stopped in the city, we have been receiving water from the reservoirs from other states including Ammapalli dam in Andhra Pradesh. As of now, in the Poondi reservoir, we are getting 1,500 cusecs of water and the outflow is 1,000 cusecs. The inflow will decrease only when the rain ends in AP. We will stop releasing water from the dam then,” a senior WRD official, in charge of Poondi reservoir, said.





Till December end, the department will ensure that there is at least one-foot storage capacity in the reservoirs.





As on Tuesday, both the Puzhal Lake and the Chembarambakkam dam received over 500 cusecs of water. The discharge was 200 cusecs.





“As over 1,000 cusecs of water is discharged from the Poondi reservoir, the water to Puzhal Lake and Chembarambakkam dam will flow from Thamirabarani river to Cholavaram and flows to these water bodies. Now, the reservoirs have almost reached full capacity and till the end of December, we must set one-foot free in the reservoirs for emergency till the monsoon season ends. We have almost filled 3 TMC of water in all the water bodies by collecting excess water,” another senior WRD official said.





If there is no rainfall in Tamil Nadu and neighboring states, the water outflow will gradually come down and will subsequently stop.





The department is releasing and conserving the water in the three major reservoirs.