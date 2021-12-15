Adjournments can’t be claimed as matter of right: Madras High Court

Chennai :

Justice SM Subramaniam made these contentions while disposing of a plea by Aleyamma Joseph, wife of a Tiruvannamalai based activist, Raj Mohan Chandra, who was murdered in 2012.





The petitioner prayed to direct the State to appoint a Judicial Commission headed by a retired HC judge to investigate the murder and also probe into the acts of various persons exposed by the deceased. She wanted a compensation of Rs 1 crore, too.





When the matter was taken up on December 7, the lower court had adjourned the matter to February 10, 2022. The judge expressed his dissatisfaction stating that the case was being adjourned for over eight years.





The judge directed the lower court to advance the hearing to the first week of January 2022 and dispose of the case within six months.