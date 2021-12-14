Vandalur Zoo stabilises Ostrich population after viral breakout, bio-security measures to continue

Chennai :

Blood and faecal samples had ruled out bird flu, fowl cholera, Rhaniket disease and Viral inclusion body hepatitis (IBH) multiple sources with AAZP and Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University told DT Next.





The current population is stable and we are continuing the bio-security measures and the park cannot afford to lose more Osritches to the deadly infection which killed close to a dozen flightless birds. However, the exact reason for the death of Ostrich is yet to be confirmed by avian experts and virologists, a zoo official said.





Meanwhile, veterinary experts and members of the Tamil Nadu Veterinary Graduates Federation had urged the stakeholders comprising farmers, poultry traders and State Animal Husbandry department to enhance the biosecurity measures across the state so that the zoonotic infections, including the spread of e-coli infection, is curtailed. “Though there is no outbreak of avian flu or Rhaniket disease, the viral infections are still there. Like humans, the livestock is vulnerable to cholera and RDVK infection leading to mortality of livestock,” said veterinarian M Balaji of Tamil Nadu Veterinary Graduates Federation.





The runoff water from lakes and waterbodies carry e-coli and other viral infections and this escalates the zoonotic infections among livestock and humans. Further winter season is usually conducive for the dormant virus to become active, so the bio-security measures and monitoring of livestock is crucial during this period. Traces of minerals and multivitamins should be added to the feed, Balaji added.





"A few fatal cases of Rhaniket disease were reported in Chennai, Vellore and Erode, but there is no major breakout. Poultry farmers have been advised to improve the living conditions of the livestock. Viral inclusion body hepatitis (IBH) had also been reported near the Kerala border and neighbouring state is closely monitoring the infections," an informed source said. The poultry and beef industry needs to be monitored thoroughly as meat plays a major role in the protein food supplements of humans. Further, the most affected feed when served to animals it escalates the incidence of viral infection among animals, the veterinary source said adding that the fishes are also vulnerable to kidney and liver infections during winter and feed contamination.