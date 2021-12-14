Over 500 differently-abled people picketed at government offices in Chennai

Chennai :

“For the past 10 years, the previous government or the ruling government didn’t take any steps to increase the monthly pension. We are protesting to increase the monthly pension from Rs 1,000 to Rs 3,000 for differently-abled and give Rs 5,000 per month for severely disabled people in the State. The present State government during their election manifesto they promised to increase Rs 500 for disability allowance,” said Jansi Rani, President of Tamil Nadu Association for the Rights of All Types of Differently-abled and Caregivers.





“We had high hopes that it would be implemented during the first financial statement, and on the international differently-abled day on December 3, but it leads to disappointment. The issue should be addressed immediately, they should at least talk to us,” she added.





The association also mentioned that the neighbouring states, including Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Puducherry are giving Rs 3,016, Rs 3,000 and Rs 3,800 as monthly pension for the differently-abled people in their respective states.





Nearly 20,000 disabled and caregivers were arrested while picketing at 117 government offices across Tamil Nadu. In Chennai, the protests were held at Kolathur, Thiruvottriyur, Egmore, Guindy, and Tambaram.





“Even though the various commodity prices surged post-pandemic, we are unable to survive with the money given by the government. It is not enough for our medical expenses too, and even the vegetable rates hiked abnormally from last month, the money is not sufficient for our livelihood. We want the government to increase the money at least he mentioned during his election manifesto,” said Ramamoorthy K, a disabled person who protested at the Thiruvottriyur taluk office.