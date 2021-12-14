Christmas trees go eco-friendly at Chennai hotels

Christmas is around the corner, and If you are planning to set up a sustainable tree, then take a cue from these city hotels that have put up trees made of scrap materials. Artist Bhagwan Chavan and the team created a 14-feet Christmas tree made of discarded scrap wood for Crowne Plaza Chennai.
Chennai:
Bhagwan tells DT Next about the process, “When the hotel got in touch to install a tree, I started reading about the evolution of Christmas trees and what type of trees generally people used to set up. I found some references and with those inputs, we developed this tree. The yule tree is an illusionistic walk-in art piece repurposed from 8 mm plywood that’s discarded from the hotel. Because of the light reflections in the morning and evening, viewers can see a color transition.”
The art installation is conceptualized by Bhagwan Chavan, Premalatha, Aparajithan Adimoolam associated with BCRAF (Bhagwan Chavan Research Art Foundation) and Cholamandal Artist Village.
Talking further about the tree that took almost 20 days to complete, he adds, “This tree has been structured in an octagon shape — so one can walk in and walk out and witness it from all angles. The octagonal arrangement gives a feeling of cocooned warmth as well.”
After seeing the discarded steel pipes, rubber tyres and wood lying at Courtyard by Marriott Chennai, chief engineer Dinesh Kumar decided to make use of them. Along with his team at the hotel, they made a 25-feet tree with recycled pipes and tyres.
“We wanted to make a sustainable tree and inspire our guests. We took over a week to make the tree. Once the structure was ready, it was painted in hues of gold and a cascade of lights was used to decorate it,” says Dinesh Kumar.
On Sunday, InterContinental Chennai Mahabalipuram Resort unveiled its Christmas tree sculpted from sand and seashells. The 14-feet tall nautical tree is installed to create an eco-awareness message revolving around the climate change and beach erosion experienced by the eastern coast of Mahabalipuram.
Tips to make a sustainable tree at home
● Rather than buying from stores, make a Christmas tree from available resources
● Start looking at your backyards - if you have trees, then collect small and big dry branches
● Firstly, decide the height of the tree that you are planning to make. Clean dry branches by removing unwanted substances. You can maintain the natural colour
● Build a tree structure by tying the branches with thread or sticking them together with an adhesive substance
● If you want to introduce colour, you can use natural pig ments or simple poster colours
- Shared by Bhagwan Chavan
