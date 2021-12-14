Change in pattern of 2 Express trains

Chennai :

The pattern of a few express train services has been changed to facilitate engineering works in various sections of the Trivandrum division during December.





Train no 16127 (Chennai Egmore-Guruvayur Daily Express) scheduled to leave Chennai Egmore at 9 am on December 15, 16, 17 and 19 would be short terminated at Ernakulam Jn. The train will run from Chennai Egmore to Ernakulam Jn only.





Services restored





Meanwhile, Southern Railway (SR) also restored the service of daily unreserved special train no 06659 / 06660 operated between Sengottai and Kollam Jn. Train no 06659 will leave Sengottai at 11.35 am on and from December 15 and reach Kollam Jn at 3.35 pm the same day.





Train no 06660 comprising 12 general second class coaches would leave Kollam Jn at 10.20 am on and from December 16 and reach Sengottai at 2.20 pms the same day, another statement from SR said.