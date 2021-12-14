IIT-Madras sees record job offers

Chennai :

As many as 73 percent of students who opted for campus placements received job offers at the end of phase 1. Phase 2 of placements will begin in the second half of January 2022.





An IIT-M statement said 1,085 offers were made by 226 companies during phase 1 of campus placements, which concluded on Dec 10. This includes 45 international offers from 14 companies, which is also a record. Further, 62 startup companies made 186 offers.





Combined with the 231 Pre-Placement Offers (PPOs), which arise from internships and are made before phase 1, the total number of job offers stands at 1,316 at the end of phase 1.





A total of 45 international offers were made in phase 1, of which 11 offers came from Rakuten Mobile, Inc. Other offers came from Glean, Micron Technologies, Honda R&D, Cohesity, Da Vinci Derivatives, Accenture Japan, Hilabs Inc., Quantbox Research, MediaTek, Money Forward, Rubrik, Termgrid, and Uber.