Couple’s death: Son, daughter traced to a lodge on ECR

Chennai :

Police after inquiring the duo, Dinesh (35) and Bhagyalakshmi (40), said they allegedly consumed poison along with their parents K Govindarajalu (62) and G Bharathi (59) after a quarrel erupted over a monetary dispute on Saturday night, but soon vomited the poison and left the house in a bid to end life elsewhere.





However, they changed their mind and alerted Bhagyalakshmi’s husband over the phone on Sunday night and were traced to a lodge on ECR.





Police said they were admitted to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) since they too had consumed poison and the case is being probed under Section 174 of CrPC.





The investigation also revealed that Periamet police recently inquired Dinesh in connection with a gold cheating case in which a father-son duo — Balaji and Thulasidoss — were arrested a week ago.





Dinesh allegedly helped Balaji to arrange vehicles for his movement. Balaji and his father Thulasidoss were arrested for cheating many on the promise of huge returns for investment in gold.