Alert cop thwarts woman’s suicide bid on Elliot’s Beach in Besant Nagar

Chennai :

The Armed Reserve constable Raja (47) of the 12th battalion, who was posted at Governor’s Bungalow on Elliot’s Beach as a guard, noticed the woman walking into the sea while taking a stroll on the beach and when he tried to stop the woman, she jumped into the sea.





She was rescued and given first aid before being taken to the Sastri Nagar police station. The woman from Purasawalkam reportedly informed police that her son, who is addicted to liquor, often ill-treated her which made her decision to end her life.





When contacted, Sastri Nagar police said the woman’s son was summoned and the woman was sent with him after counseling.