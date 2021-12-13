YouTuber Maridhas remanded in custody till December 27

Two days after arresting YouTuber Maridhas, the cybercrime police of the Central Crime Branch (CCB) on Monday produced him before the magistrate in Chennai and remanded him in judicial custody.
Chennai:
Maridhas who had already been arrested and lodged in Theni district prison for his controversial social media post about the Coonoor chopper crash, was arrested in a forgery case registered by CCB last year and brought to Chennai on Sunday.
He was produced before a magistrate at Egmore court on Monday and remanded in judicial custody till December 27. He was lodged in Central Prison in Puzhal.
A case was registered following a complaint from a media house that he forged an e-mail and claimed it to be genuine sent from the media house. The CCB had registered the FIR under Sections of 465, 469, 471, and 66(B) r/w 43 of IT Act.
