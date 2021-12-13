YouTuber Maridhas remanded in custody till December 27

Chennai :

Maridhas who had already been arrested and lodged in Theni district prison for his controversial social media post about the Coonoor chopper crash, was arrested in a forgery case registered by CCB last year and brought to Chennai on Sunday.





He was produced before a magistrate at Egmore court on Monday and remanded in judicial custody till December 27. He was lodged in Central Prison in Puzhal.





A case was registered following a complaint from a media house that he forged an e-mail and claimed it to be genuine sent from the media house. The CCB had registered the FIR under Sections of 465, 469, 471, and 66(B) r/w 43 of IT Act.