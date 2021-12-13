Road caves in near Duraisamy subway due to erosion following heavy rains

Chennai :

"During November rains, a large amount of rainwater flowed through the underground sewer line that caused erosion underneath. Due to this, the road caved in," a Metro Water official said.





Moreover, officials and workers from Chennai Corporation and Metro Water rushed to the spot and are repairing the road.





It may be noted that Duraisamy road and the subway were heavily affected during the rain. In November, when the city received continuous rains, road cave-in incidents were reported in several parts of the city, including Anna Main Road and Kamarajar Salai in KK Nagar, Thirumalaipillai Road in T Nagar and others.