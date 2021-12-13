IIT-M Energy Summit from Dec 14 to 16

Chennai :

Technology solutions at scale in India are potentially global solutions and Industry-academia partnerships give power and momentum to such technology development.





IIT-Madras offers industry partners greater research productivity and cost advantage in comparison to peer institutions in India and globally. The Institute has a rich history in energy technology research – a platform on which it plans to build multiple Energy Research Centres of Excellence (CoE). The Centres will pursue cutting-edge interdisciplinary research and forge global networks to address India’s energy challenges.