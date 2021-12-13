IIT-M Energy Summit from Dec 14 to 16

IIT-Madras Energy Summit will be held from December 14 to 16. The institution said India’s energy challenges are problems without borders, requiring technology and engineering solutions.
Technology solutions at scale in India are potentially global solutions and Industry-academia partnerships give power and momentum to such technology development.
IIT-Madras offers industry partners greater research productivity and cost advantage in comparison to peer institutions in India and globally. The Institute has a rich history in energy technology research – a platform on which it plans to build multiple Energy Research Centres of Excellence (CoE). The Centres will pursue cutting-edge interdisciplinary research and forge global networks to address India’s energy challenges.
