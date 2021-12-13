VIT-Chennai team comes 4th in microprocessor challenge

Chennai :

Quinproc team comprising of AR Mirunalini, S Shwetha, S Varsha and Dr A Annis Fathima from School of Electronics Engineering, was led by Dr John Sahaya Rani Alex, Centre for Healthcare Advancement, Innovation and Research.





The scope of the Swadeshi Microprocessor challenge is to provide a strong ecosystem of start-ups, innovators & researchers in the country to promote a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship by creation of complex designs and innovation of frugal solutions around home-grown processors, SAKTHI developed at IIT-M and VEGA at CDAC.





A total of 6,170 teams participated in the quarterfinals. Nearly, 100 teams got shortlisted for semifinals and were provided FPGA board ported with Swadeshi microprocessor and financial assistance of Rs 1 Lakh each. Of that 30 teams were shortlisted for the finals and each team was awarded Rs 4 lakh. Out of the 30 finalists, 19 were start-ups and 11 from educational institutions across the country.





Quinproc is the only team from educational institutes of TN to have participated in the finals.