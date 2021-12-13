New Vice-Chancellors for two varsities

TN Governor RN Ravi, also the Chancellor of Tamil University, Thanjavur and TN Physical Education and Sports University has appointed Dr V Thiruvalluvan and Dr M Sundar, as their Vice-Chancellors respectively for three years with effect from the date of their assumption of office
Chennai:
Dr. Thiruvalluvan is presently working as Professor, Centre for Advanced Studies in Linguistics, Annamalai University, Chidambaram, and has a rich teaching experience of about 28 years.
Dr. Sundar is presently working as Principal, College of Physical Education, Alagappa University, Karaikudi with teaching experience of about 26 years and 11 years as a professor.
