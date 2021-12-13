Elderly couple found dead at Kolathur, son, daughter missing

Chennai :

Though bottles of pesticide and soft drinks were retrieved from the house of the deceased K Govindarajalu (62) and G Bharathi (59) at Balaji Nagar, police said what preceded their death would be known only after their son Dinesh (35) and daughter Bhagyalakshmi (40) are traced.





Police said Govindarajalu, a retired private firm employee, wife Bharathi and son Dinesh were staying together while Bhagyalakshmi moved to Chennai from Puducherry along with her husband Prakash and their daughter since the latter wanted to pursue college education in the city.





While all stayed in the same house, a quarrel erupted between the couple and the siblings on Saturday night after which Bhagyalakshmi’s husband Prakash left for night shift at a company in Ambattur.





On his return Sunday morning, he found his in-laws lying unconscious on the bed with a pesticide bottle beside and alerted the police control room. Bhagyalakshmi and Dinesh were missing, while his daughter was asleep in another room.





Kolathur police retrieved the bodies for post-mortem. Police said the siblings left the house together on a two-wheeler and Bhagyalakshmi has left behind her gold chain. Further investigation is on.