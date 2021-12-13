Woman grabs shopping complex worth Rs 5 crore with forged docs, held in T Nagar

Chennai :

However, accused M Lakshmi (51) of Kodambakkam created a fake will as if Ramesh’s grandfather Subbiah registered a settlement deed of the property in the name of Lakshmi in 2005.





Based on Ramesh’s complaint, the land-grabbing cell registered a case and arrested Lakshmi and the investigation revealed that Lakshmi’s husband Manoharan and two others — Shanmuga Sundaram and Vignesh — were partners in the crime.





Lakshmi was remanded and a hunt has been launched for the other suspects.