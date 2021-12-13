Woman grabs shopping complex worth Rs 5 crore with forged docs, held in T Nagar

The Central Crime Branch police arrested a woman for grabbing a shopping complex worth Rs 5 crore in T Nagar with forged documents and trying to sell them to another person. The complex on 2,231 sq.ft. land in T Nagar is an ancestral property of one Dr. R Ramesh, said police.
Chennai:
However, accused M Lakshmi (51) of Kodambakkam created a fake will as if Ramesh’s grandfather Subbiah registered a settlement deed of the property in the name of Lakshmi in 2005.
Based on Ramesh’s complaint, the land-grabbing cell registered a case and arrested Lakshmi and the investigation revealed that Lakshmi’s husband Manoharan and two others — Shanmuga Sundaram and Vignesh — were partners in the crime.
Lakshmi was remanded and a hunt has been launched for the other suspects.
