YouTuber’s arrest: BJP team meets Governor RN Ravi

Chennai :

Talking to reporters outside the Raj Bhavan after the meeting, BJP State Secretary Karu Nagarajan said while the DMK government was arresting people like Maridhas for his critical Facebook remarks against the DMK, it was not arresting others who too make such remarks.





He said the BJP has submitted copies of Facebook/social media posts put by 300 people for their speculative and derogatory comments over the death of India’s CDS Gen Bipin Rawat in a chopper crash.





He said they urged the Governor to direct the DGP to take action against them.





Claiming that there was no freedom of expression in the State under the DMK regime, he said false cases were registered against 21 BJP functionaries.