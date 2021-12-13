Nine held with over 1,000 tablets for drug abuse

Chennai :

While three of them managed to flee, six suspects were secured.





They were identified as S Jeganathan (21) of Ranipet, M Sathish Sai (25) of Korukkupet, D Ganesh (21) of Korukkupet, M Ayyapan (19), C Gowtham (20), and M Balaji (25). As many as 300 Nitravit tablets, 105 Tydol tablets, four syringes, and an autorickshaw were seized from them.





Based on their confession, three more accused, R Vijay (26) of Nellore, M Arsha (31) of Nellore, and G Prabhu (27) of Vellore, were secured and another 300 Nitravit tablets, 280 Tapentadol tablets, 200 Nitrasun tablets, 100 Tydol tablets, and three mobile phones were seized.





All nine were remanded in judicial custody.