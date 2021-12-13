LSD stamps bought via mobile app sold among youth in Chennai, 5 nabbed

Chennai :

Based on a tip-off, Anna Nagar Prohibition Enforcement Wing police secured Daniel Jacob in Korattur in possession of LSD stamps and interrogation led to the arrest of other distributors. Among the arrested, Dhanush is a private college student, said police.





Police said Rohith is the prime accused who ordered the stamps on the app Wickr and distributed them. “The source is not known, but he gets the contraband delivered by courier. He sold the stamp for Rs 1,000,” said police. As many as 115 stamps were seized from the accused.





Lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD) is a psychedelic drug that induces intensified thoughts, emotions, and sensory perception.





Odisha native manpower agent sells ganja from Andhra in city





In another arrest, Madipakkam police secured a man in possession of seven kg ganja during the night patrol on Saturday night and an investigation revealed that the accused runs a manpower agency in Sriperumpudur to find daily wage laborers for factories in Sriperumpudur.





Accused Gangeshwar Sethi (35), a native of Odisha, was secured in Madipakkam and an investigation revealed that he smuggled the ganja from Andhra Pradesh to sell them in the city. He was remanded in judicial custody.





12 kg ganja recovered from abandoned bag at railway station





Meanwhile, the railway police seized 12 kg ganja at Chennai Central from an abandoned bag on Saturday night.





The bag was lying unattended on Platform No 8 and on suspicion, the railway police secured it and found ganja packed in six bundles.





The contraband was handed over to NIB-CID and a hunt has been launched for the suspects who police suspect could have smuggled it from Andhra Pradesh.