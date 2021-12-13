Greater Chennai Corporation to build three flyovers at Rs 335 crore

Chennai :

The civic body has planned to construct a flyover to replace the existing subway at Ganesapuram, a flyover at the junction of Konnur High Road and Strahan’s Road and another along South Usman Road-CIT Nagar 1st Main Road under the infrastructure and amenities fund. The proposal would be submitted to the government to get administrative sanctions.





According to the resolution, the existing Ganesapuram subway has a two-lane undivided bidirectional carriageway with a footpath on one side.





“There are four railway tracks over the subway. Dr Ambedkar College Road has a four-lane divided carriageway from Pulianthope High Road to Ganesapuram subway. The Stephenson lane starts in Dr Ambedkar College road at about 20 m north of the subway and forms a three-way junction. This road leads to Vysarpadi Jeeva Railway Station. Hence, heavy traffic is observed between this road and the subway,” it stated.





The Corporation plans to construct a four-lane 680 m flyover.





On Otteri junction, the civic body has proposed to construct a two-lane bidirectional flyover connecting Konnur High Road and Strahans Road. As the CMRL’s phase 2 corridor-3 passes through the junction, the foundation of the flyover would be finalized along with the Metro Rail.





Despite the flyover on South Usman Road, traffic jams occurred on Madley Road, CIT Nagar 1st Main Road 4th Main Road.





The civic body designed the new flyover to link the ramp portion of the existing flyover on South Usman Road, which is 747 m long and 11 m wide, and proceed above the CIT Nagar 1st and 4th Main Road junctions. Also two ramps will be made for motorists to have smooth access to the Burkit Road junction.