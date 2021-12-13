2 commissionerates may start functioning in January

Chennai :

As suitable government building premises are not available immediately, the offices will be set up in rented premises. Officers are also scouting for land to build their own building at a later period.





The special officers – ADGP M Ravi for Tambaram and ADGP Sandeep Rai Rathore for Avadi - have finalised requirements like strength required for Armed Reserve, motor transport, special units, requirement of equipment, accommodation, mobility, communication etc and submitted to the higher ups. The final decision on police districts and officers is likely by next week. Initially, two stations from Kancheepuram and five stations from Chengalpattu districts will be added to Tambaram police commissioner’s jurisdiction besides the 13 stations from Great Chennai police area.





Five police stations from Tiruvallur will be added to Avadi along with 20 stations from Chennai limits. Both the commissionerates are expected to cover a population of 30-35 lakh, sources noted. A total of 104 police stations will remain under Chennai city limits.