Sun, Dec 12, 2021

Rajinikanth Foundation to train 100 poor students for TNPSC civil service exams

Dec 12,2021

The Rajini Makkal Mandram on Sunday said the Rajinikanth Foundation would provide training to 100 students from poor and marginalised sections for the group exams being conducted by the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC).

Actor Rajinikanth. File photo
Chennai:
Rajini Makkal Mandram convenor V.M. Sudhakar took to Twitter to make the announcement. 

Sudhakar said, "On the occasion of superstar Sri Rajinikanth's 72nd birthday, our beloved Thalaivar is happy to announce that Rajinikanth Foundation shall train 100 students from the poorest and marginalised strata of society for the group exams conducted by the TNPSC. 

