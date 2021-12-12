75 tonnes of garbage removed from Elliot's beach

Chennai :

The mass beach cleaning drive was organised by Urbaser Sumeet, a private entity appointed to do conservancy works in Adyar zone, in which the beach falls under.





"Around 3,000 volunteers, including school and college students, members of NGOs, private and government employees, local residents and others participated in the drive. During the drive, 75 tonnes of waste were removed," a Chennai Corporation press release said.





Chennai Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi also took part in the drive and handed over felicitation certificates to the students, who collected higher amount of plastic waste.





Urbaser Sumeet had removed 270 tonnes of solid waste from the beach till Saturday. The garbage were washed away from the sea after the recent rains.





The civic body collects around 5,000 tonnes of garbage from the city roads every day.