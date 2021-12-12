Tomato prices declined to Rs 60 per kg at Koyambedu wholesale market

Chennai :

“Till Saturday, we received around 40 – 45 vehicles of tomatoes, as the rains stopped in many states the supply has increased, the market started getting over 50 truckloads from Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh, which leads to decline in the tomato prices, currently Bangalore tomatoes sold for Rs 60 – Rs 50 per kg, and regular tomatoes Rs 40 – Rs 50 per kg. When the market receives 70 vehicles, the prices will come down to Rs 30 – Rs 40 per kg,” said Prabhakaran, member of Koyambedu Wholesale Tomato Traders Association.





Even other vegetables have come down due to the adequate stock of commodities, onions sold for Rs 30 – Rs 40 per kg, potatoes Rs 26 per kg, carrots Rs 70 – Rs 75 per kg, beans Rs 40 – Rs 60 per kg, beetroot Rs 45 – Rs 50 per kg, cabbage Rs 35 per kg, and ladies finger Rs 60 – Rs 70 per kg.





“Due to the heavy rainfall across Tamil Nadu and neighboring states, the drumstick cultivation has impacted, which resulted in an abnormal increase in the price to Rs 250 per kg. The market is receiving only one tonne of the commodity from Ahmedabad, but if there is no rain for the next 15 days, we are expecting supply from Tamil Nadu,” said P Sukumaran, Treasurer, Koyambedu Wholesale Merchants’ Association.





Traders said that as the vegetable supply is gradually increasing from Sunday, even the prices are expected to reduce within 10 days.