Stalin and film fraternities greet Rajinikanth on 72nd birthday

Chennai :

The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister on Sunday expressed his heartfelt birthday greetings in Tamil to Rajinikanth, who he said was a "sweet friend" who moved with people with heartfelt affection.





Stalin said he wished that Rajinikanth, who was setting foot into his 72nd year, entertained the Tamil people with his incomparable screen presence for several more years.





The Chief Minister also wished the superstar of Tamil cinema good health.





Apart from Stalin, several film stars, directors and film techinicians cutting across languages and industries greeted Rajinikanth on his birthday.













Modi extends birthday wishes to Rajinikanth Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday greeted superstar Rajinikanth on his birthday and wished that he keeps inspiring people with his creativity and phenomenal acting. Born Shivaji Rao Gaekwad on December 12, 1950, he was given the name 'Rajinikanth' by ace Tamil filmmaker K Balachander in whose 1975 flick 'Apporva Raagangal' he debuted in a supportive role. ''A very happy birthday to @rajinikanth Ji. May he keep inspiring people with his creativity and phenomenal acting,'' Modi tweeted. ''May Almighty bless him with a long and healthy life,'' the prime minister said. A very happy birthday to @rajinikanth Ji. May he keep inspiring people with his creativity and phenomenal acting. May Almighty bless him with a long and healthy life. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 12, 2021

Calling actor Rajinikanth his inspiration, one of Tamil cinema's fastest rising young stars, actor Sivakarthikeyan on Sunday said that every second that he interacted with Rajinikanth was special. The young actor, who commands a huge fan base across the south, on Sunday took to Twitter to greet Rajinikanth, who celebrates his 72nd birthday. Sivakarthikeyan said, "Happy birthday to my inspiration Superstar Rajinikanth sir. Always got very few seconds to interact with you but every second was special and it gave me the extra energy to work harder. Love you sir." Sivakarthikeyan was among scores of film celebrities who greeted Rajinikanth on this birthday. Birthday wishes continued to pour in from across regions and fields. Malayalam superstar Mammootty took to Twitter to greet good friend Rajinikanth. He said, "Wishing you a very happy birthday dear Rajinikanth. Stay healthy and blessed as always." Actors Vijay Sethupathi, Vishnu Vishal, Hansika Motwani, Sakshi Agarwal, Shanthanu Baghyaraj, Sibi Sathyaraj, Arjun Das, directors Karthik Subbaraj, P.S. Mithran, Venkat Prabhu, Seenu Ramasamy, music director D. Imman and producer Kalaipuli S. Thanu were among the first to greet the Tamil cinema icon.





Happy birthday to my inspiration super star @rajinikanth sir 🙏👍 Always got very few seconds to interact with you but every second was special and it gave me the extra energy to work harder👍😊Love you sir 🙏❤️#HBDSuperstarRajinikanthpic.twitter.com/H5OIbueN5l















