Stalin and film fraternities greet Rajinikanth on 72nd birthday

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin was among the first to convey his greetings to Rajinikanth on the occasion of the megastar's 72nd birthday, which falls on Sunday.
உள்ளார்ந்த அன்புடன் பழகிடும் இனிய நண்பர் சூப்பர் ஸ்டார் @rajinikanth அவர்களுக்குப் பிறந்தநாள் நல்வாழ்த்துகள்!— M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) December 12, 2021
72-ஆவது அகவையில் அடியெடுத்து வைக்கும் அவர், இன்னும் பல ஆண்டுகள் தமிழ் மக்களைத் தன்னிகரற்ற தனது திரையாளுமையால் மகிழ்விக்கவும்; நல்ல உடல்நலத்துடன் திகழவும் விழைகிறேன்.
Modi extends birthday wishes to RajinikanthPrime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday greeted superstar Rajinikanth on his birthday and wished that he keeps inspiring people with his creativity and phenomenal acting.Born Shivaji Rao Gaekwad on December 12, 1950, he was given the name 'Rajinikanth' by ace Tamil filmmaker K Balachander in whose 1975 flick 'Apporva Raagangal' he debuted in a supportive role.''A very happy birthday to @rajinikanth Ji. May he keep inspiring people with his creativity and phenomenal acting,'' Modi tweeted. ''May Almighty bless him with a long and healthy life,'' the prime minister said.
A very happy birthday to @rajinikanth Ji. May he keep inspiring people with his creativity and phenomenal acting. May Almighty bless him with a long and healthy life.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 12, 2021Calling actor Rajinikanth his inspiration, one of Tamil cinema's fastest rising young stars, actor Sivakarthikeyan on Sunday said that every second that he interacted with Rajinikanth was special.The young actor, who commands a huge fan base across the south, on Sunday took to Twitter to greet Rajinikanth, who celebrates his 72nd birthday.Sivakarthikeyan said, "Happy birthday to my inspiration Superstar Rajinikanth sir. Always got very few seconds to interact with you but every second was special and it gave me the extra energy to work harder. Love you sir."Sivakarthikeyan was among scores of film celebrities who greeted Rajinikanth on this birthday.Birthday wishes continued to pour in from across regions and fields.Malayalam superstar Mammootty took to Twitter to greet good friend Rajinikanth.He said, "Wishing you a very happy birthday dear Rajinikanth. Stay healthy and blessed as always."Actors Vijay Sethupathi, Vishnu Vishal, Hansika Motwani, Sakshi Agarwal, Shanthanu Baghyaraj, Sibi Sathyaraj, Arjun Das, directors Karthik Subbaraj, P.S. Mithran, Venkat Prabhu, Seenu Ramasamy, music director D. Imman and producer Kalaipuli S. Thanu were among the first to greet the Tamil cinema icon.
Happy birthday to my inspiration super star @rajinikanth sir 🙏👍 Always got very few seconds to interact with you but every second was special and it gave me the extra energy to work harder👍😊Love you sir 🙏❤️#HBDSuperstarRajinikanthpic.twitter.com/H5OIbueN5l
— Sivakarthikeyan (@Siva_Kartikeyan) December 12, 2021
Happy birthday @rajinikanth sir ☺️#HBDSuperstarRajinikanthpic.twitter.com/p5qJL0aGgQ— VijaySethupathi (@VijaySethuOffl) December 12, 2021
Wishing you a very happy birthday dear @rajinikanth. Stay healthy and blessed as always.— Mammootty (@mammukka) December 12, 2021
இனிய பிறந்தநாள் வாழ்த்துக்கள் அன்பு ரஜினி#HBDSuperstarRajinikanthpic.twitter.com/ramDKn5ob3
