Shop thief nabbed as smart CCTV puts out an alert

Chennai :

On Friday midnight, Moideen (45) of Pavendar Nagar in Maraimalai Nagar received an alert on his mobile from the smart CCTV at the shop and on checking the footage found an intruder.





Moideen informed other shopkeepers and rushed to the spot. Meanwhile, more than 20 people gathered outside Moideen’s shop and caught the intruder red-handed before he could escape with the loot.





He was handed over to Maraimalai Nagar police who identified him as Murugan (28), who had looted the shop six months ago but escaped.