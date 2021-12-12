Sun, Dec 12, 2021

4 held for selling Tydol tablets for drug abuse

Police arrested four youth who supplied Tydol tablets illegally in Pallavaram on Friday.

Representative image
Chennai: Shankar Nagar police, on a tip-off detained Ajith Kumar (24) and Vinoth (20) of Pammal, and during inquiry the duo admitted that they along with two other friends used to sell Tydol tablets among youth. 

Police said the group managed to purchase the tablets using fake prescriptions and were selling them at a huge price of Rs 300 per tablet. 

Following that the police took them to the service road in Anagaputhur, from where around 30 tablets hidden in bushes were recovered. 

Later, the police arrested Goutham (19) of Chromepet and Aravind Kumar (20) of Pallavaram.

