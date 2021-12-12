4 held for selling Tydol tablets for drug abuse

Chennai :





Police said the group managed to purchase the tablets using fake prescriptions and were selling them at a huge price of Rs 300 per tablet.





Following that the police took them to the service road in Anagaputhur, from where around 30 tablets hidden in bushes were recovered.





Later, the police arrested Goutham (19) of Chromepet and Aravind Kumar (20) of Pallavaram.

Shankar Nagar police, on a tip-off detained Ajith Kumar (24) and Vinoth (20) of Pammal, and during inquiry the duo admitted that they along with two other friends used to sell Tydol tablets among youth.