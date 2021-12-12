Southern Railway restores two pairs of unreserved express trains

Chennai :





Unreserved MEMU express no 06797 Palakkad Jn – Ernakulam Jn (six days a week except Tuesday) train will leave Palakkad Jn at 7.20 am on and from December 15 and reach Ernakulam Jn at 11.15 am

Return train no 06890 will leave Tiruchchirappalli at 3.45 pm on and from December 16 and reach Tiruppadirippuliyur at 8.40 pm the same day.