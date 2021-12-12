GCC loans for urban poor to start small business

Chennai :

In a release, the civic body said financial assistance will be provided under Tamil Nadu Urban Livelihood Mission (TNULM) to economically weak in Chennai for loans from Rs 5,000 to Rs 2 lakh. Priority will be given to street vendors, conservancy workers, and deprived persons.





Also, self-help groups (SHGs), members of SHGs and urban poor can avail from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 10 lakh to start a business. SHGs can avail of loans up to four times their bank balance from the banks without any mortgage. They are eligible for Rs 1 lakh to Rs 20 lakh loans.





The government will also provide subsidies on the interest for the loans availed for starting small and medium enterprises.





"Public can call 9444094247, 9444094248 or 9444094249. They can also contact Project Manager, TN Urban Livelihood Mission, 100, Anna Salai, Guindy, Chennai," the statement said.