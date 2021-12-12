Submit property details before January 31, CS tells IAS officers

Chennai :

Referring to the recent demi-official letter of the Union personnel and Training Ministry, Irai Anbu, in his December 9 letter to the All India Administrative Service Officers in TN, requested officers to ensure that IPR (Immovable property return) in the form prescribed by the Government of India be submitted online through the IPR module available in their SPARROW site for the year ended December 31, 2021, within the prescribed timeline of January 31, 2022.





The GoI introduced online IPR filing for IAS officers in 2017. The online IPR module, which would close automatically on January 31, 2022, allows officers to submit IPR either electronically or upload a scanned copy of the manually filled in IPR.





The Chief Secretary also cautioned that failure on the part of the members of the service to comply with the requirements of the aforesaid provisions constitutes sufficient reason for the institution of disciplinary proceedings. Every member of All India Administrative Service is required to submit an annual IPR by January 31 of the next year in accordance with the orders issued by the Union personnel department in 1994. Full particulars regarding the immovable property inherited or owned or acquired by him or held by him on the lease or mortgage, either in his own name or in the name of any member of his family or in the name of any other person ought to be submitted on the portal every year.