Civic chief wins as Madras HC says panchayat prez call on gram sabha final

Chennai :

Justice N Anand Venkatesh of the Madras High Court issued the orders on a plea by T Suresh challenging the order of the district administration restricting him from conducting the meeting.





Hailing from a poor family, Suresh completed engineering and was working in Singapore. But he quit his well-paid job in 2016 to take a plunge into grassroots-level administration.





When the local body polls were deferred and eventually held in 2019, he contested and won from Rajendrapattinam village panchayat in Virudhachalam block.





Narrating his legal fight to ensure his right to conduct Gram Sabha meeting, Suresh said after the lockdown was imposed in March 2020 due to the pandemic, he called a Gram Sabha meeting on Gandhi Jayanti (October 2) to collect views of the people in his village.





However, the State government cancelled all such meetings the previous evening. “When I again tried to convene the meeting on January 26 on the occasion of Republic Day, the Rural Development officials pressurised me to cancel the meeting,” Suresh said to DT Next.



