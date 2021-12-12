‘Smart’ drain network that sunk T Nagar

Chennai :

Thyagaraya Nagar aka T Nagar, the famed shopping hub of not only the metropolis but also the entire State, was forced to remain standstill for more than two weeks after incessant rains lashed the much ‘pampered’ locality. The residents watched the flooded roads in perplexion even as the Greater Chennai Corporation choked. The reasons for the floods are poor designs of the storm water drains and poorly conceived smart city projects.





To identify the reasons for the flooding, DT Next visited the major streets and roads in T Nagar. Similar to KK Nagar, another heavily affected area that has MGR Canal, T Nagar has Mambalam Canal, which also drains into the Adyar River. Most of the storm water drains in the locality are inadequate to carry the excess rainwater to the Mambalam Canal.





During the visit, it was found that the civic body had broken a storm water drain at the junction of Vijaya Raghava Road and Dr Narasimhan Road as the old drain was small and impeded the free flow of rainwater. The spot is in division 136. After breaking the storm water drain, the civic engineers have laid a pipeline to carry the water. The storm water drain on Vijaya Raghava Road collects rainwater from GN Chetty Road, Bazulla Road, and others. It may be noted that rainwater from North Usman Road flows into Bazulla Road and to Mambalam Canal via Vijaya Raghava Road. The smaller drain at the Vijaya Raghava Road-Dr Narasimhan Road junction leads to flooding on North Usman Road and residential streets off the road. Levels of almost all the residential streets are below the main roads that led to water stagnation for several days.









Smaller culvert at the Vijaya Raghava Road and Dr. Narasimham Road Junction results in flooding of several parts of T Nagar.





Water from the entire 136 division drains into Mambalam Canal through Thyagaraya Road, GN Chetty Road (which are in division 117), and Venkatanarayana Road in division 141.





Apart from inadequate storm water drains, blocks in the storm water drain outlets at Mambalam Canal is also a major reason for flooding. The storm water drain in Vijaya Raghava Road drains into Mambalam Canal near Dr Giriappa Road. But there was an encroachment that completely blocked the water from entering the canal. Only after the flooding, the civic body removed the encroachment, which was a house, and removed the earth to ensure flow. Similarly, garbage was seen blocking the Mambalam Canal near Thyagaraya Road.









An encroachment on Mambalam Canal blocked the entry of water from storm water drain into the canal.





“After the Corporation removed the encroachment and earth from the outlet, the flood receded in several parts of T Nagar. The officials are yet to remove the earth from the road,” Ashok, a resident said.







Water flows from a storm water drain into Mambalam Canal after an encroachment was removed





Around 20 reverse gradient spots in ward





The storm water drain maps released by the Chennai Corporation show that the drain network in T Nagar has lots of reverse flow spots. As per the map, there are around 20 reverse gradient spots in division 136.





Dayanand Krishnan, a GIS expert, who studied the drain network in T Nagar, pointed out that GN Chetty Road has a reverse flow from Thirumalai Pillai Road.





“In the future, residents should stay vigilant and participate in storm water drain networks planning to get real flood mitigation by having a check on rainfall catchment, runoff and quantification study, terrain contour study, drain invert levels, drain capacity, reverse flows, and disposal points,” he said.





He added that Smart City works have not focussed much on storm water drains, which is a major factor for the flooding.





Responding to queries, a Chennai Corporation engineer confided that the Smart City mission projects did not address the basic issues like storm water drains and flooding. “Also, there are no proper links between new drains and older drains. At several places, the gradient is not followed,” he said.





He assured that a comprehensive study on the storm water drain network in T Nagar would be conducted and measures will be taken to address the issues.





It may be noted that the civic body, to mitigate flooding in West Mambalam temporarily, has pumped rainwater into the Madley subway. After the rains receded, stagnant water from the subway was pumped out into the storm water drain. The subway remained closed for several days.





Tracking the Spots: The lack of contour studies and design flaws in storm water drains to blame for T Nagar flooding





Spot 1:





Water flow from Usman Road storm water drain to Madley Road storm water drain was blocked as the Greater Chennai Corporation has built a pillar for skywalk under Smart City mission by damaging the drain





Spot 2:





Improper gradient in storm water drain in GN Chetty Road has resulted in waterlogging on the road and other interior roads





Spot 3:





An encroachment on Mambalam Canal blocked the entry of water from storm water drain into the canal. GCC removed it after the recent flooding





Spot 4:





Smaller culvert at the Vijaya Raghava Road and Dr Narasimham Road Junction results in flooding of several parts of T Nagar. GCC laid a pipeline as a temporary arrangement





1920s





The entire T Nagar was once (around a century ago) a vast lake, known as the Long Tank of Mylapore, and the development of the locality as a residential area commenced in the early 1920s





€20,000 cr





The commercial establishments in T Nagar generate total revenue of around Rs 20,000 crore every year. With the rains hitting the city after the Deepavali shopping season, several crores worth of revenue went down the drain





Rs 200 crore





A whopping Rs 200 crore has been spent to mitigate floods in T Nagar under the Smart Cities project in the last three years, of which Rs 110 crore was spent to construct storm water drains and Rs 80 crore to restore the Mambalam canal





Division 136, which covers Usman Road, GN Chetty Road, Venkatara mana Road, and Thyagaraya Road, has around 20 reverse flow spots

While widening the pedestrian pavements in some roads, the distance between stormwater drains and chute pipes has increased making desilting difficult

Chennai Corporation has plans to conduct a comprehensive study on the stormwater drain network in T Nagar and to make modifications

To minimize the effects of flooding in West Mambalam, the civic body pumped rainwater into the Madley subway and used the facility as a temporary pond

A few days ago, residents of an apartment complex demanded that the government/GCC reimburse the money they spent to pump out water from their premises





Smart City conundrum





When the Chennai Corporation commenced Smart City projects in T Nagar, it was promised that the locality would be free from civic issues and would have improved the storm water drain network. However, the reality tells otherwise.

Even some civic body officials and Chief Minister MK Stalin admitted that the poor implementation of Smart City projects is one of the major reasons for the flooding. Under the Mambalam Canal restoration project, the civic body commenced desilting works. “To mobilise earthmovers for the work, the contractors dumped debris. This blocked the free flow, causing flooding across T Nagar,” an official said.

After the issue came to light, the civic body removed debris from the canal. Also, while widening the pedestrian pavement on some roads, the distance between storm water drains and chute pipes has increased making desilting difficult.

Under the Smart City project, the civic body also created ducts for laying cables. “This worked where the cables are running along the drain. At the spots where cables are carried perpendicularly, the cables catch garbage and block free flow. They have to modify the design in such spots,” a storm water drain contractor said.

Apart from these issues, the Chennai Corporation is constructing a skywalk connecting Mambalam railway station and T Nagar bus stand. One of the pillars of the skywalk has been constructed in the middle of a storm water drain near T Nagar MLA’s office by damaging the structure. Major commercial streets like Ranganathan Street are flooded due to this.

B Kannan of T Nagar Residents’ Welfare Association pointed out that there is a lack of coordination between the government agencies like Chennai Corporation, Metro Water, telecom firms, and others while implementing Smart City mission projects.

“In T Nagar, sewage water flows in the storm water drains 365 days a year. As per CMDA data, several areas in T Nagar are still marked as residential areas. But all the residential areas are now converted into commercial areas. Big commercial establishments use residential buildings as hostels for their employees. Also, officials implement projects in a way to benefit commercial establishments only,” Kannan said.





Quotes:









There was an encroachment that completely blocked the water from entering the Mambalam canal. Only after the flooding, the civic body removed the encroachment, which was a house, and removed the earth to ensure flow - Ashok, resident









Motilal street gets flooded every monsoon. there were sewer line blocks this time as stormwater drains were not properly desilted. as this is gross negligence on part of GCC, we have written to cm and other officials asking to refund money spent by us to remove rainwater - VS Jayaraman, resident









There is a lack of coordination between the government agencies like Chennai Corporation, Metro Water, telecom firms, and others while implementing Smart City mission projects - B Kannan T Nagar Residents' Welfare Association