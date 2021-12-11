Rains to continue in Chennai for next 48 hours

Chennai :

"Due to the Northeast monsoon wind (easterly trough), the city is likely to receive rainfall for the next two days especially in the daytime. Also, the coastal districts of Tamil Nadu are expected to get light to moderate showers for next three days," said N Puviarasan, Director, Area Cyclone Warning Centre, Regional Meteorological Center (RMC), Chennai.





From December 15, South Tamil Nadu and North coastal districts will experience moderate rains. But, mainly dry weather is likely to hit over the rest of Tamil Nadu with possibilities of light rains at isolated places.





On Saturday, though the city received rains the maximum temperatures have increased in the daytime after two days, and weather stations in Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam recorded 31.5 degrees Celsius and 30.6 degrees Celsius respectively. The minimum temperature was 25 degrees Celsius and 24.4 degrees Celsius in Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam respectively.





Tamil Nadu weatherman, Pradeep John tweeted, "Next three to four days till December 14, the easterly wave will give good rains to coastal districts of Tamil Nadu, South Tamil Nadu, and nearby districts. Rains mostly happen in the early mornings in the coastal belts like Chennai to Nagai belt. These rains may not be at all places, it will be here and there with breaks."











