TN govt withdraws order appointing panel of advocates to represent transport dept

Chennai :

The government has come to this after careful examination of the recommendation made by Tamil Nadu Advocate General R Shunmugasundaram, according to the GO dated 9.12.2021. On November 23, the government had issued orders with a list of advocates for the State Transport Corporation.





Highly placed sources in the legal circle stated that the previous list released by the government had the names of so many AIADMK and BJP advocates. Therefore, the DMK lawyers and advocates who are associated with the DMK’s allies objected to the earlier list It is also noted though the DMK has formed the government in May 2021, in several departments, including the Chennai Corporation, the AIADMK advocates continue to represent the government in the courts. In order to intake the DMK advocates, the government is most likely to release a fresh list of government advocates for transport, corporation and other departments. The advocates of DMK's alliance partners i.e., Congress, VCK, MDMK, CPI, and CPI(M) are also expecting the government to appoint them as law officers, according to sources.