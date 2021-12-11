Skoda Auto India expands biz in south

Chennai :

This rapid expansion of the dealer network in the south has resulted in a 90% growth in sales, across the region.





It has also doubled its city-wise presence in the south, from 19 cities in December 2019 to 38 in November 2021.





Along with the metros, the brand is now ready to serve customers in markets like Shimoga, Karur, Dindigul, Muvatupuzha, and Kannur, with further plans to enter Tirupati, Karimnagar, Gulbarga, Bellary, and Anantpur soon.