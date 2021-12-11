Traffic crawls on National Highways near Palar bridge in Mamandur

Chennai :

The Tiruchy-Chennai NH is one of the important highways in the city frequented by thousands of vehicles daily. In the recent rains, the road near the Palar bridge was left with numerous potholes due to which the vehicles are left to crawl.





Sources said after the rain, the Highways department filled the potholes using cement but it lasted only for a couple of days since the road is mostly used by heavy vehicles.





Following that, for the past few days, the traffic is getting heavily affected on the NH near Mamandur and the regular commuters said it takes more than an hour for them to cross the three-kilometre stretch.





Ramanathan, a regular commuter said: “Every day I am running late for the office due to the bad condition of the road. Even if I start early it is not helping as the vehicles are piled up for three kilometres.” The commuters opined that the Highways department should consider the importance of the road and repair it immediately.