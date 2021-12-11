147 held for peddling ganja in a week

Chennai :

A release from the city police said apart from the contraband, two light motor vehicles, seven two-wheelers, and three mobile phones were also seized from the suspects.





During the one-week drive, among the 92 cases registered, the seizure of 20 kg ganja from a person near the vegetable market opposite Villivakkam railway station on December 6 was considered an important one by the police.





A 21-year-old youth, identified as Madhankumar of Kolathur, has been arrested in connection with the said seizure.





In another operation, the police seized 21 kg ganja on December 8 from three Tripura natives on 200 Feet Road in Thuraipakkam.





City police said the drive against drugs would continue in Chennai in the coming days as well.