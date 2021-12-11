Sat, Dec 11, 2021

147 held for peddling ganja in a week

Published: Dec 11,202104:52 AM

The Chennai police in their drive against drugs during the past one week registered 92 cases, arrested 147 suspects and seized 114 kg ganja worth over Rs 11.47 lakh

Representative Image
Chennai:
A release from the city police said apart from the contraband, two light motor vehicles, seven two-wheelers, and three mobile phones were also seized from the suspects.

During the one-week drive, among the 92 cases registered, the seizure of 20 kg ganja from a person near the vegetable market opposite Villivakkam railway station on December 6 was considered an important one by the police. 

A 21-year-old youth, identified as Madhankumar of Kolathur, has been arrested in connection with the said seizure.

In another operation, the police seized 21 kg ganja on December 8 from three Tripura natives on 200 Feet Road in Thuraipakkam. 

City police said the drive against drugs would continue in Chennai in the coming days as well.

