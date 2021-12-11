Sat, Dec 11, 2021

Canteen staffer held under Pocso Act for abusing minor girl at hospital

Published: Dec 11,202104:52 AM

A 26-year-old canteen staff of a private hospital was arrested for sexually abusing a minor girl admitted to the hospital in Chetpet.

Representative Image
Chennai:
The accused, a native of UP, had allegedly misbehaved with a nine-year-old girl when she was alone after the girl’s mother stepped out of the ward to buy something.

The girl informed the incident to her mother who lodged a complaint with the Kilpauk all-women police station.

After an inquiry, police arrested the accused under Pocso Act and remanded him in judicial custody.

