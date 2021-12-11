Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan asks officials to enhance surveillance

Chennai :

In a letter to Collectors, Commissioner of Greater Chennai Corporation, director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine, airport directors, and head of departments, the Health Secretary stated that, after a detailed discussion about the current situation, the State task force has recommended the following measures and the recommendation which are applicable at the district levels.





All passengers from high-alert countries entering the State will be tested. If tested positive, they will be isolated and given appropriate treatment.





Their co-passengers should also be quarantined for a week and released only after testing. All positive samples will be sent for whole-genome sequencing to detect the strain of the virus.





To strengthen surveillance at the State level, surveillance at borders should be strengthened to ensure that inter-state transmission of the new strain is prevented.





The testing rate should also be increased. All new clusters will be epidemiologically investigated and the strain causing the cluster will be identified for further control measures.





The government will also strengthen vaccination drives to attain complete inoculation of the target population. The officials have also been asked to ensure COVID- appropriate behavior among the public, like mask compliance, social distancing and avoiding social gatherings, including religious festivals.





The recommendations made by the task force to handle the third wave are already under implementation.