Plea challenging non-hereditary trustee for temple rejected

Chennai :

A division bench of Justice PN Prakash and R Hemalatha disposed of the petition moved by KKC Yogesh who challenged the notification calling applications for the appointment of non-hereditary trustees to the temple.





The petitioner submitted that the notification should not have been issued without giving notice to him as he is discharging the duties as ‘first theerthakar’ and operating the double lock system and is the first key holder in respect of the jewels and other valuables belonging to the temple under clause 16 of the scheme framed in 1942.





However, Advocate General R Shunmugasundaram submitted that the petitioner is neither a hereditary trustee nor is a recognised person to participate in any part of the administration. “The petitioner has got little right to have a say on the selections to be made for the post,” the judge held while disposing of the petition.