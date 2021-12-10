2.23 kg gold worth over Rs 93 lakh seized at Chennai airport

Chennai :

A 28-year-old man, who was on a domestic journey from Thiruvananthapuram to Chennai, was stopped and checked by the Customs. On checking, he said, "I boarded this flight from Thiruvananthapuram. As I am a domestic air traveller I object that you do not have the authority to check." Officials, who argued that he came on an international flight, took the passenger to a separate room and disassembled his clothes.





They seized a bag containing 1 kg of gold glue worth Rs 43.3 lakh hidden inside his dress. During interrogation, it was found that the passenger, who had smuggled the gold glue from Soja, hid the gold glue bag under the air ticket and left for Thiruvananthapuram. It was revealed that the passenger, who belonged to the same gang, boarded the plane as a domestic passenger, took the gold glue and hid it in his underwear and got off the plane.













Following this, the Customs is looking for the main accused who smuggled gold from Sharjah and landed in Thiruvananthapuram. Meanwhile, three flights from Dubai, Fly Dubai, Sri Lanka Aia India and Sharjah-India Express arrived at Chennai International Airport in succession. The passengers on those flights were searched by the customs department. At the same time, 3 passengers from Chennai on all 3 flights confiscated 1.23 kg of gold worth Rs 50 lakh hidden in their underwear and suitcase. During a search at the Chennai airport, Customs officials seized 2.23 kg of gold worth Rs 93.3 lakh in total.