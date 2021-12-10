Chennai Photo Biennale kickstarts in seven venues

Chennai :

The 60-day event is aimed at creating awareness about the mind churning social, environmental and technological exigencies of life. Spread across seven venues in Chennai, the third edition will feature the works of over 50 artists and contributors from different countries. Varun Gupta, director of Chennai Photo Biennale (CPB), says, “The third edition is born from a desire to bring photographic art to the public. We have always looked to challenge our visitors and offer them fresh perspectives on the world around them and the medium of photography. This third edition marks a new chapter, curated by an international four-member curatorial team from India and Germany.”





Curating and hosting a festival in these strange times is no easy task. But Varun and the team have it all sorted. “The third edition of CPB marks a new chapter in our evolution. Forced by the pandemic to work within a limited framework of venues and funding, the biennale takes on a hybrid avatar for the first time. This challenge opens up the possibility for CPB to reach the global art audience via an online journal and digital exhibitions,” he adds. Apart from physical exhibitions and digital screenings, international student workshops, artists talks and virtual exhibitions will also be conducted.



