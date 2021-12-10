35 home bakers come together for a bake sale

Chennai :

The bakers will be showcasing a diverse selection of their creative cakes, pastries, desserts, etc. One of the participating bakers, Sarojini Annamalai from The Magical Whisk, has come up with exclusively handcrafted and homebaked goodies for the event. “Our line-up includes over 14 products with desserts such as hot chocolate bomb, lotus biscoff cheesecake, Christmas cakesicle, rosemilk jar cake and the traditional plum cake,” says Sarojini Annamalai. Baked With Love will be held at Phoenix MarketCity on December 11 and 12.





Another home baker Jasleen Thomas of Madras Dough Knot tells us, “When it comes to food, people love exploring various options. So, we make sure to deliver something new and tempting every time. For the pop-up shop this weekend, we will be showcasing a special dessert.”