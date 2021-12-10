Dog thrown from 4th floor dies, 1 arrested

Chennai :

The incident happened on Tuesday evening as Sterlin was at the terrace where the dog was playing around.





According to Praveen Kumar, 31, owner of Dibi, a Chippiparai breed, he got the dog a year ago after his five-year-old daughter wanted it.





“We usually leave the dog on the terrace in the evening. Dibi was very friendly and my daughter and two-year-old son usually play with him. Even after two days, the two are in tears as they miss their pet,” Praveen said.





On Tuesday evening after returning home, he had asked a family member to fetch the pet from the terrace. At that time, somebody threw Dibi from the four-floor building and it died, he said.





“I went up and saw Sterlin there. He was there at the terrace with my neighbour. My neighbour from the next block was sleeping and it was Sterlin who threw the dog from the terrace,” Praveen noted. Based on his complaint and intervention from BlueCross, Marina police arrested Sterlin for his act of cruelty against animals.