Thief screams to electric shock, held with 2 aides

Chennai :

According to the police, Murugan, 24, of Annai Sathya Nagar along with two others had entered the godown when he accidentally came in contact with a live wire at a switch box. Hearing his scream, guards rushed to the place and overpowered him while the other two fled. Murugan had burn injuries on his hand and was handed over to the police. During the enquiry, Murugan gave details of his accomplices and the police tracked the duo — Balaji and Vijay. All three were arrested. While Balaji and Vijay were remanded in judicial custody, Murugan is undergoing treatment at KMC hospital, police said.