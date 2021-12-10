90 sovereigns, Rs 3.7L looted from 2 houses

Chennai :

In the first incident, unidentified intruders decamped with 35 sovereigns of jewellery and Rs 20,000 from a house in Mudichur. The victim Uma (35) of Saravana Bavan Nagar in Mudichur, who works with a private firm had gone to her sister’s house in Anna Nagar and returned in the night when she found the backside door broken open and the valuables missing.





The Peerkankaranai police found the intruders had brought biryani parcels and consumed them in the living room. Police sources said in 2019, unidentified intruders had looted Rs 15,000 from the same house and they are yet to be caught. Peerkankaranai police have registered a case.





In another incident, intruders barged into the house of a PWD staff in Walajabad and looted 55 sovereigns and Rs 3.5 lakh in cash. RN Palani of Walajabad, a contract labourer in the PWD department, recently constructed a new house near his existing house and the house warming ceremony was held on Monday. Police said the family members kept the gold jewellery and cash in the old house along with gifts they received and were staying in the new house for the past two days. On Thursday morning, Palani, who went to the house found the lock broken and all the valuables looted.





The Walajabad police have registered a case.